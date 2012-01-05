LONDON Jan 5 British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said it would take new cost-cutting measures in the first half of 2012 and that previous steps to reduce costs would lead to a 10 million pound ($15.61 million) charge for its 2011 results.

The company added in a trading update on Thursday that its 2011 revenues were expected to be in line with the 908.5 million pound figure it reported for 2010.

"The world's financial markets have remained unsettled throughout the year. There have been periods of market volatility and heightened activity, although there have also been periods of more subdued activity," Tullett added in a statement.