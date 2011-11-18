* Tullett revenue down 3 pct in October

* Income for four months to October up 8 pct

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Nov 18 Broker Tullett Prebon said on Friday trading activity has slowed in recent weeks, leaving its revenue for the year flat on last year, after a stronger trading period to the end of last month.

Tullett said in an emailed statement that revenue for the four months to the end of October was 8 percent higher than last year at 318 million pounds ($502 million).

But the broker added: "Market activity slowed towards the end of the period, and revenue in the month of October was 3 percent lower than in October 2010. The trend seen in October has continued into November."

Tullett said its year-to-date revenue to the end of last month was 769 million pounds, flat on the the same time last year.

The statement came two days after Tullett's main British rival ICAP said its revenue for the six months to the end of September was also flat on last year at 867 million pounds, while profit inched up 2 percent to 186 million.

"We are living through extraordinary times in financial markets. Global imbalances and slowing economic activity are being played out together with the Eurozone crisis," ICAP chief executive Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.

"The climate of uncertainty is inevitably creating risk aversion in volatile markets around the world," he added. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Will Waterman)