BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
LONDON, July 17 British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Thursday it had appointed former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John Phizackerley as chief executive.
The company, whose staff match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, said last month it was searching for a successor for Terry Smith, who decided to step down to focus on Fundsmith, the asset management firm he founded.
Phizackerley will take over on Sept. 1, Tullett said in a statement.
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.