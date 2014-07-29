LONDON, July 29 Interdealer broker Tullett
Prebon said on Tuesday that revenue in its first half
fell 15 percent as the level of activity in financial markets
remained subdued.
Revenue in the sixth months to June 30 was 360.3 million
pounds ($611.5 million) versus 439.8 million pounds a year
earlier.
London-based Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers
of currencies, bonds and swaps, said it expected market
conditions would continue to be difficult and it would be
focusing on a previously announced cost reduction programme to
offset the slump.
Underlying profit before tax in the period was down more
than 30 percent compared with a year earlier at 43.2 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)