LONDON May 9 British interdealer broker Tullett
Prebon said on Friday it would cut costs and trim
headcount as challenging market conditions continued to weigh on
its business, sending revenue 12 percent lower in the first four
months of the year.
Revenue in the four months to April was 248 million pounds
($420.42 million) compared to 293 million pounds in the same
period a year earlier.
"The level of activity in the financial markets has remained
subdued, and market conditions have therefore continued to be
challenging," the company said in a statement.
The broker, which matches buyers and sellers of currencies,
bonds and swaps, said a number of actions were being taken,
including axeing jobs, as part of a cost cutting programme that
is expected to reduce annual fixed costs by around 20 million
pounds.
Tullett also said it has agreed to buy independent oil
broker PVM Oil Associates. It is acquiring the equity of the
business, which has no debt, for a total consideration of $160
million, it added.
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
