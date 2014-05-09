(In headline changes to 4-month from Q1)

LONDON May 9 British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Friday it would cut costs and trim headcount as challenging market conditions continued to weigh on its business, sending revenue 12 percent lower in the first four months of the year.

Revenue in the four months to April was 248 million pounds ($420.42 million) compared to 293 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

"The level of activity in the financial markets has remained subdued, and market conditions have therefore continued to be challenging," the company said in a statement.

The broker, which matches buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said a number of actions were being taken, including axeing jobs, as part of a cost cutting programme that is expected to reduce annual fixed costs by around 20 million pounds.

Tullett also said it has agreed to buy independent oil broker PVM Oil Associates. It is acquiring the equity of the business, which has no debt, for a total consideration of $160 million, it added. ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)