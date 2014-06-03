UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
LONDON, June 3 Terry Smith, the chief executive of Tullett Prebon and a prominent figure in London's financial circles, could leave the interdealer broker as early as the end of June, a source familiar with situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Smith, who has led Tullett since 2006, is stepping away from the London-based brokerage to focus on Fundsmith, the asset management firm he founded in 2010, the source added.
The Financial Times newspaper earlier said that Tullett was in advanced talks to appoint a successor after a nine-month search by headhunters Spencer Stuart.
The FT said former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John Phizackerley is the leading contender to fill the role.
Tullett Prebon declined to comment. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.