Nov 11 Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc
said it would acquire ICAP Plc's global hybrid
voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion
pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock.
Tullett said it expected to issue about 309.9 million new
shares to ICAP and ICAP shareholders. On completion of the deal,
Tullett shareholders would own about 44 percent of the enlarged
group, while existing ICAP shareholders will hold 36.1 percent
and ICAP the remaining 19.9 percent.
The two companies said last week that they were in talks
regarding combining the businesses as they seek to combat
falling profits in a sector struggling with shrinking trading
volumes.
($1 = 0.6595 pounds)
