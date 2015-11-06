Nov 6 ICAP Plc is to buy a majority
stake in rival interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc
the Evening Standard reported citing sources.
Evening Standard said the two companies had been in talks
for some time and a deal could be announced as soon as next
week. (9bit.ly/1S1yV8T0)
The newspaper reported that ICAP's much larger electronic
broking business would remain separate, while its more
traditional broking business would be merged with Tullett, with
ICAP being the majority owner.
ICAP declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Tullett
Prebon also declined to comment.
Tullett's shares had their biggest one-day drop since May
2010 on Friday after saying it expected a fall in full-year
profit margins and announced job cuts.
They were down 0.973 percent at 325.6 pence by 1001 GMT.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)