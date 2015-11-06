* Any deal to be structured as reverse takeover
* ICAP would own minority stake in the enlarged Tullett
Prebon
* Tullet, ICAP top two gainers on FTSE's mid-cap index
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish
Nov 6 Rival British interdealer brokers ICAP
and Tullett Prebon are in talks to combine
their businesses, the companies said on Friday, as they seek to
combat falling profits in a sector struggling with shrinking
trading volumes.
The negotiations could lead to Tullett's much smaller
business buying market leader ICAP's global broking business,
including the latter's technology and broking platforms but not
its much bigger electronic broking business.
If the deal to combine their traditional telephone broking
services succeeds, it would be structured as a reverse takeover.
Tullett said it would issue more than 100 percent of its
existing share capital to fund the transaction, implying a deal
value of at least 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion), based on
Thursday's closing prices, which gives ICAP a value of 2.9
billion pounds.
Interdealer brokers, which match buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, have been hit
in recent years by regulations that have led their traditional
investment bank clients to cut back on risky trading activities.
They have also faced sweeping reforms as regulators push
more derivatives trading onto electronic platforms to make the
market more transparent.
Market volatility has also been rising this year, largely
led by uncertainty around the timing of an interest rate move by
the U.S. Federal Reserve. Concerns over slowing Chinese growth,
a collapse in commodity prices and increasing geopolitical
instability have injected greater uncertainty to the market and
capped trading volumes.
U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners, with a market
capitalisation of $1.9 billion, kicked off consolidation in the
sector in February with its purchase of rival GFI Group.
Regulatory clearance given for BGC's acquisition suggests
that a Tullet-ICAP deal is also likely to gain approval,
analysts said.
"I'm sure there will be some scrutiny of (the deal) ... but
it shouldn't be of concern to the regulators," Peel Hunt analyst
Stuart Duncan said.
Tullett said it had started talks with the UK's financial
regulator on capital resources requirements applicable to the
enlarged group.
While a merger would consolidate Tullett and ICAP's
positions as two of the world's top three interdealer players,
it could further squeeze Tradition, the interdealer broking arm
of Compagnie Financière Tradition.
JOB CUTS
Tullett shares suffered their biggest one-day drop since May
2010 early on Friday after it warned of falling profit margins.
The company also said that it would cut jobs and fixed costs
to offset the impact of a further reduction in market volumes
since the end of June, particularly in Europe.
ICAP is due to report first-half results next week.
"I thought it would have actually been ICAP buying Tullett's
business rather than the other way round," Liberum analyst
Justin Bates said.
"I think, strategically, (this deal) makes sense because it
allows two struggling businesses to combine and cut costs
aggressively."
Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a client note that with
structural pressures across several revenue areas, consolidation
made sense and typical cost benefits across the industry have
been worth roughly 10 to 15 percent of the combined group.
While ICAP shareholders would hold the majority of the new
Tullett shares, ICAP -- run by wealthy Conservative Party donor
Michael Spencer -- would own a minority stake in the enlarged
Tullett Prebon.
Global broking accounted for 62 percent of ICAP's revenue in
the year to March 31, but only 25 percent of its trading
operating profit.
ICAP reorganised its global broking business last year,
looking to cut costs in the "extremely challenging trading
environment", but there will be scope for further streamlining
after the proposed merger.
"You can cut costs, but at some point there's only so much
you can cut before you start damaging your business. So then the
obvious solution is to stick two bigger businesses together and
it gives you more opportunities to realise more synergies," Peel
Hunt's Duncan said.
Tullett is being advised by independent investment bank
Rothschild, while a banking source said that JP Morgan
and Evercore are advising ICAP.
Tullett's shares recovered to close with a 9 percent gain at
357.7 pence, while ICAP rose almost 7 percent to 474.7 pence,
making them the two biggest gainers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap
index.
ICAP's foreign exchange trading platform EBS is one of the
two dominant currency trading platforms and competes with
Thomson Reuters.
Last month six former brokers from ICAP, RP Martin and
Tullett Prebon were the first to be tried over the alleged
rigging of the Libor benchmark used for setting interest rates
on about $450 trillion of financial contracts worldwide, from
complex derivatives to student loans.
($1 = 0.6613 pounds)
