May 31 The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc named Alastair Sword as its global head based in London.

Prior to joining Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments (TPAI), Sword was head of Asian sales at Roubini Global Economics.

TPAI combines the infrastructure of Tullett Prebon with buy-and-sell side expertise of the alternatives industry via its teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)