Nov 4 British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
Plc reported a jump in third quarter revenue, boosted
by a fall in the value of sterling and volatility brought on by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Tullett, which is to buy ICAP Plc's hybrid voice
broking business, said revenue rose 15 percent to 216 million
pounds ($269 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Tullett, which earns about 60 percent of its revenue in
dollars, said revenue rose 4 percent on a constant currency
basis.
Volatility was also driven by speculation around further
interest rate hikes, it said.
Tullett and ICAP are seeking regulatory approvals for the
acquisition, including from Britain's financial watchdog.
($1 = 0.8028 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)