March 1 British interdealer broker Tullett
Prebon Plc reported a 7 percent rise in full-year
profit, boosted by cost cuts and heavy trading in energy and
commodity products due to the increased volatility in those
markets.
Tullett, which is to buy larger peer ICAP Plc's
global broking business, said underlying operating profit rose
to 107.9 million pounds ($150.3 million) in the year ended Dec.
31, from 100.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Tullett also said it was still working to get regulatory
clearances for its proposed acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice
broking business and that the deal was expected to close this
year.
($1 = 0.7177 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)