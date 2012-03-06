* Tullett reported 2011 revenue flat at 910.2 mln pounds

* Profit was 136.1 million versus 149 mln in 2010

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, March 6 Broker Tullett Prebon plans to cut an extra 80 staff to counter rising costs in a market chief executive Terry Smith said remained "unsettled".

The redundancies came as the broker reported flat 2011 revenues and profits down on the previous year and followed a similar announcement two months ago when it said it would cut 80 trader jobs in London and New York at a cost of 10 million pounds, with its United States business bearing the brunt.

Smith told Reuters in a call on Tuesday the firm planned to cut a further 80 staff in Europe, North America and Asia at a cost of about 7 million pounds.

"The world's financial markets remain unsettled...and it seems reasonable to expect that there will be some periods of market volatility and heightened activity during 2012, as well as periods of more subdued activity," Smith said.

"Actions have been taken to reduce costs and to maintain flexibility in the cost base, although the business does face increased costs relating to electronic platform developments and impending regulatory changes."

Tullett Prebon competes with firms such as Icap, BGC Partners and GFI Group to match the buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.

It said on Tuesday revenue last year was 910.2 million pounds ($1.4 billion), compared with 908.5 million in 2010. Underlying profit before tax was 136.1 million pounds versus 149 million in 2010, while the dividend for the year was 16.5 pence per share compared to 15.75 pence the previous year.

"The earnings and dividend were better than we expected, but the Americas remains problematic, with a continued deterioration in operating margin meaning the region was barely profitable in H2 11," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

Smith said the latest job cuts would fall on brokers and support staff equally, adding broker pay had become a pressure in recent years.