* Four-month revenue flat at 305 million pounds
* Has cut 140 staff this year
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, May 10 British inter-dealer broker
Tullett Prebon has cut an extra 60 jobs to counter
tough market conditions that left revenue flat for the early
part of this year.
Tullett said on Thursday it has cut 140 jobs this year,
mostly among its brokers, some 60 positions more the 80
redundancies it pledged in March.
The jobs cuts were "split broadly two thirds front office,
one third support, with a cost to achieve of 14 million pounds,
and an annual reduction in fixed costs of approximately the same
amount," it said.
Tullett took the decision to counter "challenging market and
competitive conditions and the increased costs ... relating to
electronic platform development and other costs related to
impending regulatory changes".
The 140 cuts come after the British broker said late last
year it had cut 80 traders in London and New York at a cost of
10 million pounds, with its United States business bearing the
brunt.
Tullett said on Thursday market activity "has been slightly
lower than in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in
the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305
million pounds ($491 million).
The London-based firm competes with ICAP, BGC
Partners and GFI Group to match the buyers and
sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps.