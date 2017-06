LONDON, March 5 Tullett Prebon PLC : * Revenue £850.8M (2011: £910.2M) * Profit before tax £114.7M (2011: £136.1M) * Basic EPS 40.5P (2011: 46.1P) * Charge relating to major legal actions £11.6M (2011: £6.6M) * Total dividend for the year 16.85P per share