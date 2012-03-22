By Naomi O'Leary

LONDON, March 22 - British inter-dealer brokerage Tullett Prebon has been ordered by a New York court to pay arch-rival BGC Partners $0.8 million for misusing data, Tullett Prebon said on Thursday.

This is far below the sum claimed by BGC, which said it had suffered "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages, according to court documents. BGC's claim for legal costs was rejected.

In an ongoing separate case, Tullett Prebon is pursuing BGC for poaching key staff. The two companies are fierce competitors in the brokerage market, which matches the buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.

Rising costs drove down Tullett Prebon's profits in 2011, forcing the company to announce 160 job cuts this year to date.

A Tullett Prebon spokesman did not wish to comment further on the regulatory statement. BGC did not respond to a request for comment.