June 20 Broker Tullett Prebon said it
had been asked to provide information to UK's Financial Conduct
Authority and certain other government agencies in connection
with an investigation into the Libor interest rate rigging
scandal.
Tullett Prebon said it was fully cooperating with the
requests.
The company was named in court papers on Thursday during
proceedings against ex-trader Tom Hayes.
Tullett Prebon said it had not been informed by UK's
Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority
that it or any of its brokers are under investigation in
relation to the issue.