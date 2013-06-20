June 20 Broker Tullett Prebon said it had been asked to provide information to UK's Financial Conduct Authority and certain other government agencies in connection with an investigation into the Libor interest rate rigging scandal.

Tullett Prebon said it was fully cooperating with the requests.

The company was named in court papers on Thursday during proceedings against ex-trader Tom Hayes.

Tullett Prebon said it had not been informed by UK's Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority that it or any of its brokers are under investigation in relation to the issue.