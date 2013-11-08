(Corrects shareprice in final paragraph to 317 pence, not 314 pence)

LONDON Nov 8 Britain-based interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Friday third-quarter revenue fell 9 percent due to subdued activity in financial markets and uncertainty over new rules around derivatives trading.

Tullett, which like rival ICAP makes money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, reported revenue for the four months from July to October of 252 million pounds. That compared to 276 million pounds a year earlier.

Year to date revenue was 692 million pounds, 5 percent lower than the 731 million pounds earned in the same period in 2012.

"The overall level of activity in the financial markets has remained subdued reflecting low volatility, the more onerous regulatory environment for our customers and the considerable uncertainty over the impact of new regulations covering the OTC (over the counter) markets," the broker said in a statement.

Regulators around the world decided after the financial crisis that derivatives like interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, previously bought and sold through dealers, should be traded on electronic platforms, centrally cleared and recorded.

The FTSE 250 company's shares, which have risen more than 20 percent this year, closed on Thursday at 317 pence, valuing the company at 685.4 million pounds.