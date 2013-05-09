LONDON May 9 Broker Tullett Prebon
said a slowdown in its revenues had continued into the first
four months of this year as tough market conditions and
regulatory changes hit demand to trade financial products.
The firm, which matches buyers and sellers of currencies,
bonds and swaps, said revenues in the four months to April fell
4 percent over the past year to 293 million pounds ($456
million).
"As expected, market conditions have continued to be
challenging," the firm said in the statement. It also said that
regulatory changes and uncertainty over the impact of new rules
for the over-the-counter derivatives markets had hit its
customers' ability and willingness to trade.
In March the firm, which is headed by high-profile City
figure Terry Smith, reported a drop of more than 15 percent in
2012 profits.