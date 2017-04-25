LONDON, April 25 Investor Royal London Asset
Management said on Tuesday it would oppose the election of
Tullow Oil founder and Chief Executive Aidan Heavey as
chairman at the firm's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
RLAM Corporate Governance Manager Ashley Hamilton Claxton
said the move was "a clear violation of an important corporate
governance principle designed to protect shareholders and ensure
effective independent oversight of the company's management".
The asset manager also opposed plans to keep paying Heavey
his CEO pay and perks package for the first six months of his
role as a non-executive chairman.
RLAM also opposed Tullow's remuneration report, remuneration
policy and the election of the Chairman of the Remuneration
Committee at Tullow, given ongoing concerns that pay is too
focused on the short term, it said in a statement.
RLAM said it holds 8.66 million shares in Tullow Oil, 0.95
percent of the company.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)