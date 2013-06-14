* Tullow wins case against Heritage over 2010 asset sale
* Court case relates to over $400 mln capital gas tax charge
* Heritage says to evaluate options with view to appeal
* Heritage shares down 2.6 pct, Tullow up 1 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, June 14 Tullow Oil said on
Friday a London court had ruled in its favour in a case the oil
company brought against Heritage Oil over tax payable
on the sale of oil fields in Uganda.
"Mr. Justice Burton found in favour of Tullow's indemnity
claim for $313 million in its entirety and also dismissed
Heritage's counterclaim," Tullow said in a statement.
The legal battle dates back to 2010 when the Ugandan
government demanded more than $400 million in capital gains tax
after Heritage Oil sold assets in the east African
country to Tullow in a $1.45 billion deal.
Heritage said in a separate statement it strongly disagreed
with the decision and would now evaluate its legal options with
a view to launching an appeal. It has 21 days to do so.
Tullow said it might be entitled to further payment from
Heritage in costs and from the interest Heritage could owe
Tullow on the $313 million. A further hearing would be scheduled
to address these matters.
Heritage said the ruling would not impact its current cash
position as the sum had already been reserved, partly in an
escrow account and partly by a deposit with Uganda.
Tullow has brought in new partners France's Total
and China's CNOOC to Uganda and the three are planning a
multi-billion dollar oil development.
When the original deal between Heritage and Tullow was
concluded, Tullow paid the Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA)
$121.5 million - a third of the original $405 million tax demand
- and put the remaining $283.5 million into an escrow account.
In 2011, Tullow complied with another URA demand for a
further $313.5 million payment, which included the balance of
the original tax demand, plus an extra $30 million.
In afternoon trading, shares in Heritage, were down 2.6
percent at 138.5 pence, underperforming the European oil and gas
company index which was 0.5 percent higher. Tullow was
up 1 percent at 1,044 pence.