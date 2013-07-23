By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 23 Hopes French Guiana has
commercial oil reserves like those of Ghana across the Atlantic
suffered a new blow on Tuesday as a well off the Latin American
country's coast came in dry for explorers Tullow Oil and
Royal Dutch/Shell.
Tullow's production in Ghana has helped finance exploration
across Africa and tempted it off the coasts of French Guiana,
Suriname and Guyana - to which west Africa was connected
millions of years ago, and which has similar geology.
Tullow's stock slid 7.7 percent to 1,029 pence on the news.
The dry hole in the GM-ES-4 well is a much smaller setback
for operator Shell, the world's second largest investor-owned
oil company, and for another big partner Total.
But it follows disappointing drilling results in two other
French Guiana wells. The partners will now drill a final well in
the area where they made the Zaedyus 1 oil discovery in 2011
before deciding on their future there.
"French Guiana commerciality remains uncertain," said Morgan
Stanley analysts in a research note.
"Whilst it is highly unlikely there is only one
Zaedyus-scale discovery in French Guiana, we now expect Tullow
to spend time analyzing its current position before progressing
further."
Tullow also said a well off the coast of Mozambique in the
Rovuma basin had discovered uncommercial amounts of gas, but
that there was encouraging evidence of the oil it is also
looking for.
Tullow is partnered with another big international oil
company, Norway's Statoil, off the coast of Mozambique
- a hotspot for gas development.
"The potential for discovering oil in this region remains
after we encountered wet gas shows in the deeper sidetrack. We
will integrate this valuable data into our regional model to
improve our chances of unlocking the oil play potential offshore
Mozambique," Tullow Exploration Director Angus McCoss said.
In Mozambique, an exploration hot spot after huge gas
discoveries made in recent years, Tullow said that the first
deep water well drilled in area 2 found gas but not in
standalone commercial quantities.
This year, Tullow has been under pressure to deliver
positive drilling news. Oil finds in Kenya helped deliver a
boost to its prospects earlier in July.
Two small British explorers, Wessex Exploration and
Northern Petroleum also own 1.25 percent stakes in the
licence in French Guiana. Their shares retreated 28 percent and
6 percent respectively.