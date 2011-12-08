ACCRA Dec 8 British oil firm Tullow Oil said on Thursday it hoped reach plateau production of 120,000 barrels per day from its Jubilee oil field in Ghana by "early next year" following a delay due to technical problems.

"The Jubilee resources are intact so we are hoping to reach the 120,000 bpd (target) early next year," Tullow spokesman Gayheart Mensah told Reuters.

Tullow Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett had said last month that the 120,000 bpd target would be achieved "sometime during 2012" after the company delayed the target twice in 2011.