* "First potentially commercial production"
* Still a lot of exploration and appraisal to do
* Shares up 5.2 pct
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Feb 13 Africa-focused oil company Tullow
Oil Plc released a set of Kenyan well test results on
Wednesday which it said could lead to the country's first
commercial production.
Tullow, which has been under pressure to deliver some good
drilling news after a disappointing trading update in January,
said results from its Twiga South-1 well showed "the first
potentially commercial flow rates achieved in Kenya."
The London-listed company has operations in several African
countries but investors see its Kenyan drilling as particularly
important.
Four flow tests were carried out on Twiga South-1 in January
and early February and a fifth test is ongoing, Tullow said,
predicting a total combined flow rate of over 2,850 barrels of
oil per day for the well in western Kenya.
"That's better than the 500 barrels a day... they discussed
as an expectation," said Macquarie analyst Mark Wilson. "They've
pulled a rabbit out of the hat there on operational progress."
Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary Patrick Nyoike welcomed
the development. "There will be more focus on Kenya as a
potential oil producing country," he said.
Tullow's shares were up 5.2 percent at 1,241 pence at 1015
GMT, the second-biggest gainer in Europe.
The tests also provide "real encouragement" for Ngamia,
another Tullow prospect in Kenya's Rift Basin, the company said.
The Weatherford-804 rig that was drilling at Twiga South-1
will now move to Ngamia-1A to re-enter the well there and
perform four flow tests.
Tullow said these tests are expected to deliver rates
similar to Twiga South-1.
To temper expectations Tullow said it will require
considerably more exploration and appraisal before the
commercial threshold for the basin is achieved.
Another keenly-watched prospect in its Kenya-Ethiopia
portfolio, the Paipai-1 well, encountered "difficult hole
conditions" Tullow said. It hopes to draw some conclusions on it
by the end of February.
Africa Oil is a partner at Twiga South-1 and Afren
Plc is a partner at PaiPai.
Although one of the industry's best performing drillers of
recent times, with a record 49 wells planned this year, Tullow
had a mixed year in 2012.
On the production side, it reaffirmed January's guidance
for 2013 at 86,000-92,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Pretax profit from continuing activities before tax
increased by 4 percent to $1.12 billion, in line with analysts'
expectations.
A $701 million pretax gain from the sale of part of its
Ugandan operations to large international oil companies CNOOC
and Total to help fund its exploration
programme was largely offset by $671 million of writedowns and
by higher operating costs in mature fields.
Tullow wrote off $300 million for failed drilling
activities last year and took a $371 million asset writedown at
the half year.