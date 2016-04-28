* Banks agree to loan facility extension
* First quarter West Africa output below expectations
* Jubilee production should resume next week - executive
LONDON, April 28 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil
has cut its annual capital expenditure plans by $100
million to $1 billion and may reduce spending further as it
adjusts its balance sheet to cope with weak oil prices.
The Africa-focused company also said its lenders had agreed
to extend a revolving loan facility by a year and increase
flexibility on another, showing banks were willing to support it
during the oil market downturn.
Tullow said that as of the end of April, its net debt was
about $4.5 billion and that it had unused debt facilities and
free cash of roughly $1.3 billion.
Cutting costs has been the main defense of oil firms against
a 60 percent drop in oil prices since mid-2014 with billions of
dollars worth of projects being delayed or cancelled.
Tullow reported lower than expected output in the first
quarter as a technical issue at its flagship Jubilee oil field
in Ghana has interrupted production there.
The company's West African production averaged 59,200
barrels per day (bpd) and, as previously stated, Tullow said it
would have to reissue full-year production forecasts once the
Jubilee issue had been resolved.
"I would like to think next week we can restart production,"
Tullow Chief Operating Officer Paul McDade told Reuters, adding
that the resumption was subject to a new operating procedure
running smoothly.
Tullow, which is venturing into oil and gas production in
East Africa, said its appraisal programme in Kenya showed fields
there could hold as much as 1 billion barrels, if more
exploration is carried out.
"Today's announcement adds further value through the Kenya
news and partially mitigates some of the risk associated with
the balance sheet," said analysts at Macquarie.
Shares in Tullow were trading up 4.8 percent at 0902 GMT.
