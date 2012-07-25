LONDON, July 25 Africa-focused Tullow Oil
is setting its sights on boosting production at its
Jubilee field in Ghana and success from a busy drilling
programme, putting to use $2.9 billion of funds from partners
which bought into its Uganda project.
Reporting a 48 percent increase in first-half pretax profit
to $829 million and an unchanged dividend of 4 pence a share,
the company on Wednesday confirmed a target set earlier this
month to bring output at the Jubilee field up to 90,000 barrels
a day by the end of the year using an acid stimulation process.
It said its financial flexibility had been "fundamentally
transformed" by bringing international oil companies Total
and CNOOC into its production and export
pipeline project in Uganda's Lake Albert Rift Basin.
First oil from the Uganda project is still more than three
years away, Tullow said, predicting a total project cost of
between $8 billion and $12 billion dollars, and saying the
partners and the Ugandan government were still reviewing the
plans, along with the government's own proposal for a refinery.
"The operators have shared these development plans with
Government and are now about to embark on a joint detailed
review of this plan," Tullow said.
"The Government of Uganda is in the process of establishing
a multi-disciplinary and cross-Ministerial Committee to oversee
the review of these development plans. Following government
approval of the plans, it is expected that first production will
follow around 36 months later."