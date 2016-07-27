* H1 pretax profit $24 million vs $10 mln loss
* Forward hedged some H2 production at $74.28/bl
* TEN production to start within week
* Net debt at $4.7 bln, company to focus on getting it down
* Shares open up more than 4 pct
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 27 Africa-focused Tullow Oil
returned to profit in the first half of the year despite
weaker oil prices and lower production, as its stringent cost
cuts and forward hedging strategy started to pay off.
Tullow shares opened more than 4 percent higher after the
oil and gas producer swung to a pretax profit of $24 million
from a $10 million loss in the same period last year.
Two years of weak oil prices and, more recently, a technical
issue that forced a one-month shutdown of its prized Jubilee
field in Ghana have squeezed Tullow's finances.
But Chief Executive Aidan Heavey has tightened spending,
with capital expenditure down a quarter in the first half, and
is running a successful forward-selling strategy that has
protected the company from some of the oil price impact.
For the second half, Tullow has hedged 38,500 barrels per
day (bpd) at an average price of $74.28 a barrel. Brent crude is
trading at $44.70.
"We've now got the business in a fit state for the new oil
era, whatever that is," Heavey told Reuters.
Tullow's multi-billion dollar TEN oil fields offshore Ghana
are expected to start producing within the next week, the
company said, marking a turning point as years of investments
turn into cashflow.
"Tullow is turning a corner, albeit with a few bumps on the
way, but the share price drop below 200p has provided investors
with an opportunity to buy stock in a portfolio that includes
sizable stakes in world-class projects," said analysts at RBC
Capital Markets.
But investors hoping for a return to dividends will have to
hold their breath, as Heavey said reinstating the payout was not
a priority. Tullow was one of the first oil companies to scrap
its dividend after oil prices started to fall in 2014.
Tullow is banking on an uptick in oil prices in 2017 to
revive the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market that will allow
it to find a partner for some of its east African projects.
"What we're seeing now is interest for the first time,"
Heavey said. "The real competitive interest in assets will
really start next year when the oversupply of oil has been taken
out of the market."
Tullow's exploration budget shrank to just $28 million over
the first half, showing how growth has been sacrificed in the
short term for cash savings.
Increased borrowing mainly to fund investments in TEN meant
net debt has peaked at $4.7 billion, up 31 percent year on year.
Gearing, or debt in relation to equity, jumped to 62 percent
from 49 percent.
"This is the top end, now we focus on getting it down," said
Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett. Earlier this month Tullow
issued convertible bonds to raise $300 million.
