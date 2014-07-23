(Corrects headline to say Tullow's Ugandan unit received the judgment in the UK, not in Uganda)

July 23 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Tullow receives judgment in its favour

* To announce that Tullow Uganda Ltd, its Ugandan subsidiary, has received judgment in its favour in proceedings against Heritage Oil And Gas Ltd and Heritage Oil Plc

* Has already accounted for receipt of $345.8 million in its 2013 annual report and accounts