RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
LONDON Nov 7 Tullow Oil PLC : * Tullow secures US$3.5 billion debt refinancing * Closed the refinance of US$3.5 billion of reserves based lend credit
facilities
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.