LONDON, March 14 UK-based oil explorer
Tullow Oil said profit soared last year thanks to the
ramp up of a major new field in Ghana, allowing the company to
announce a doubling of its dividend.
Tullow said on Wednesday total comprehensive net income
jumped to $665.9 million last year from $49.2 million in 2010,
powered by a 35 percent rise in oil and gas production to
average 78,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
A company poll of analysts had earlier given an average
forecast of $608 million for full-year net income.
Nonetheless, production at Tullow's Jubilee field in Ghana
was lower than earlier expected and the company said it planned
remedial work on the field in 2012 to improve output.
The London-headquartered group added it expects to deliver
total net production of 78,000 to 86,000 boepd in 2012.
Tullow said it was now eyeing start-up of its Ugandan fields
in 2016, following delayed government approval of Tullow's
buyout of its partner and subsequent sale-down of its interests
to France's Total and China's CNOOC.
Tullow said it would pay a final dividend of 8.0 pence per
share for 2011, up from a 4.0 pence final dividend for 2010.