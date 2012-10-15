LONDON Oct 15 Britain's Tullow Oil said it would look for oil in Greenland through a partnership deal with Maersk Oil as part of the controversial exploration of the Arctic region.

Tullow, whose major oil projects are in Africa, said on Monday that it had acquired a 40 percent stake in the Tooq licence, which is operated by the oil business of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk and is located off the coast of north west Greenland.

The oil industry hopes to open up a new multi-billion oil province in the seas around Greenland but drilling in the pristine Arctic is strongly opposed by environmental groups who claim cleaning up a spill in the region would be very difficult.

But the potential prize is too big for oil firms to resist - energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has said Greenland could have reserves of 20 billion barrels of oil which could turn the semi-autonomous Danish island into one of the world's major new oil regions.

Drilling in the region in 2010 and 2011, however, failed to yield any discoveries despite a $1.2 billion campaign led by British explorer Cairn Energy.

Tullow said it will study the geological data collected to date to decide whether or not it will participate in the next phase of exploration and drill a well on the Tooq licence.