LONDON Oct 15 Britain's Tullow Oil said
it would look for oil in Greenland through a partnership deal
with Maersk Oil as part of the controversial exploration of the
Arctic region.
Tullow, whose major oil projects are in Africa, said on
Monday that it had acquired a 40 percent stake in the Tooq
licence, which is operated by the oil business of Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk and is located off the coast of north
west Greenland.
The oil industry hopes to open up a new multi-billion oil
province in the seas around Greenland but drilling in the
pristine Arctic is strongly opposed by environmental groups who
claim cleaning up a spill in the region would be very difficult.
But the potential prize is too big for oil firms to resist -
energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has said Greenland could have
reserves of 20 billion barrels of oil which could turn the
semi-autonomous Danish island into one of the world's major new
oil regions.
Drilling in the region in 2010 and 2011, however, failed to
yield any discoveries despite a $1.2 billion campaign led by
British explorer Cairn Energy.
Tullow said it will study the geological data collected to
date to decide whether or not it will participate in the next
phase of exploration and drill a well on the Tooq licence.