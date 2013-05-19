SAN FRANCISCO May 19 Yahoo Inc's board
has approved a deal to buy blogging and social networking site
Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal cited
people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.
Such an acquisition would be Marissa Mayer's largest deal
since taking the helm of the once-iconic Internet company in
July 2012. Yahoo is keen on fast-growing Tumblr because its
younger user base would bolster the older website's "cool
factor," the technology blog AllThingsD cited the sources as
saying.
Mayer, who spent 13 years at Google Inc, is trying
to revitalize a former Internet powerhouse that in recent years
has struggled with declining business. On its home page, Tumblr
says it hosts 108 million blogs, with 50.7 billion posts between
them.
Yahoo declined to comment, while Tumblr did not respond to
requests for comment.
The deal comes after a recent failed attempt to buy a
controlling stake in French video site Dailymotion, owned by
France Télécom SA. Tumblr, one of the more successful
Internet start-ups out of New York, has only just begun earning
Yahoo has invited press to an event in Manhattan on Monday at
which it promised to "share something special," without
elaborating.