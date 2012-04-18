April 18 Tumi Holdings Inc (TUMI.N), which makes
luxury baggage and travel goods, priced shares at $18 during its
initial public offering, above its expected range on Wednesday,
according to an underwriter.
The South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company priced 18.8
million shares, as planned, raising $338.4 million. The company
had expected to sell shares within a range of $15 to $17.
Tumi offered about 17.6 million shares in the IPO, with
stockholders offering the remainder.
Tumi's net sales grew 31 percent to $330 million in 2011.
Net income grew significantly to $16.6 million from $104,000 in
the prior year.
The company, which is backed by European private equity
group Doughty Hanson, will use proceeds to buy back preferred
stock from shareholders.
Tumi distributes its products, which include wheeled and
soft carry-on luggage, garment bags, totes and duffels, in over
70 countries.
Tumi's IPO follows a successful offering last year from
luxury goods maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N).
The IPO's underwriters included Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse
and J.P. Morgan.
Tumi will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday under the ticker "TUMI."