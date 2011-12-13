* To list common stock under the symbol "TUMI"
Dec 13 Tumi Holdings Inc, a maker of
luxury baggage and accessories, filed with U.S. regulators on
Tuesday to raise up to $300 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the New Jersey-based company said Goldman, Sachs &
Co and Credit Suisse would underwrite the offering.
The company, founded in 1975 and backed by European private
equity group Doughty Hanson group, intends to list its common
stock under the symbol "TUMI", but did not reveal the exchange
it would list on.
For the twelve months ended Sept. 25, the company posted net
sales of $312.8 million and operating income of $55.9 million,
according to the filing.
Tumi distributes its products in over 65 countries through
about 1,600 points of distribution, the filing said.
The filing did not disclose how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.