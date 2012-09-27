KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 Malaysia's Tune Group, a
financial services-to-discount hotel conglomerate owned by
AirAsia Bhd's founders, said it plans to list its
insurance arm in a move to fund the company's expansion
overseas.
Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, who in 1993 founded
Asia's biggest budget carrier, plan to list Tune Insurance
Malaysia in a move that comes hot on the heels of other planned
initial public offerings by AirAsia.
These include listings by AirAsia's long haul arm AirAsia X
and its Indonesian unit.
"Tune Insurance is definitely going to be the first
candidate to go public under the Tune brand. As to when, we are
looking at it but no news as of yet," Fernandes told reporters
on Thursday in the Malaysian capital.
"It has a good business, it is in a fantastic part of the
world, which is under insured. We are looking at acquisitions in
Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines," he said in reference
to Southeast Asia.
It was not immediately clear how much the IPO intended to
raise and where the company would list.
Tune Group has been expanding its insurance business in
preparation for the listing.
In April, Tune Group bought a 77.9 percent stake for 153.13
million ringgit ($49.69 million) in Oriental Capital Assurance
Bhd, in a move to beef up its financial services division and
allow it to underwrite its insurance businesses.
Tune Group now owns some 83 percent in Tune Insurance,
according to its chief executive officer Peter Miller. It could
not be immediately ascertained who owned the remaining stake.
($1 = 3.0820 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)