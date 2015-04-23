(Adds additional information on terms of deal)
April 23 Turner Broadcasting System Inc, part of
Time Warner Inc, said it granted exclusive subscription
video-on-demand rights to its programs from Cartoon Network and
Adult Swim to video-streaming service Hulu.
The multi-year licensing agreement, which also includes
selected series from Turner channels TNT and TBS, allows Hulu to
stream all episodes from select Cartoon Network's original
series such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Steven Universe
and Clarence.
The deal marks the first-ever licensing agreement between
Turner Broadcasting and Hulu, the companies said. The financial
terms were not disclosed.
All episodes from past seasons of popular Adult Swim
original series including Rick and Morty, Black Jesus and
NTSF:SD:SUV would be available for streaming.
The agreement also gives Hulu exclusive rights to
certain future series on TNT, TBS, Adult Swim and Cartoon
Network including TBS's upcoming series Angie Tribeca, the
companies said.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Andrew Hay)