Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
May 6 Tung Thih Electronic:
* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5.25 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$443,565,670 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykcL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 24