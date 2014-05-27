BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions
* Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions
May 27 Tungkong Inc
* Says unit plans to invest 10.2 million yuan ($1.63 million)to set up a JV firm in Beijing with Inspur Software Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/heg69v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2392 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions
* Pitney Bowes Inc - announced a new partnership with Scalable Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: