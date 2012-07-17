PARIS, July 17 Tunisian President Moncef
Marzouki offered ousted leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali on
Tuesday guarantees of physical safety and promised him a fair
trial if he returned to his homeland.
Ben Ali fled with his wife to Saudi Arabia on Jan. 14, 2011,
as protests swept Tunisia. He has already been sentenced in
absentia to decades in jail for the killing of hundreds of
protesters in the central towns where the Arab Spring began.
"If Mr Ben Ali has nothing to feel guilty about then let him
come back to Tunisia. I can guarantee his physical safety and he
will be given a fair trial," Marzouki said at a news conference
with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.
During his 23 years in office, Ben Ali, his wife Leila
Trabelsi and their extended family are believed by many
Tunisians to have accumulated fortunes, stashing money in
foreign accounts while unemployment soared at home.
His wife said in an interview on July 1 that Ben Ali had
been ousted by an orchestrated coup, but would be ready to face
a fair trial in Tunisia.
Ben Ali's lawyer said on Monday that his client was ready to
hand over to his country any assets found in Switzerland, widely
believed to be tens of millions of dollars.
"I was very surprised by Mr Ben Ali's proposal to give us
back a part of (what was taken). We want everything. We estimate
that what this man and his family stole from Tunisia is in the
billions of dollars and all of this has to be returned to
Tunisia," Marzouki said.
The lavish lifestyle of Trabelsi, a former hairdresser, and
her circle was especially seen by many Tunisians as a symbol of
corruption in the Ben Ali era.
The new Tunisian leaders have come under immense public
pressure to retrieve any Ben Ali assets held abroad and to speed
up the slow pace of justice for former officials associated with
him.
(Reporting By John Irish and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)