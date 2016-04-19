LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Tunisia has postponed a planned round of European fixed income investor meetings after making progress with the International Monetary Fund over a new financing facility, according to a lead manager on the bond roadshow.

Tunisia moved forwards in talks with the IMF over a US$2.8bn four-year Extended Fund Facility during the weekend, the lead said.

The sovereign was due to meet investors from April 21 in Paris, before heading to London, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland over the following days. It was considering issuing a senior unsecured Reg S deal.

Natixis was global coordinator on the postponed bond, while Commerzbank and JP Morgan were joint lead managers.

Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)