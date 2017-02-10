Feb 10 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has set the yield for a seven-year euro benchmark bond at 5.75%, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 5.75% area.

Order books for the Reg S senior unsecured deal are in excess of €1.4bn.

Books go subject at 12.20pm UK time.

Natixis is acting as global co-ordinator, and is joined as bookrunners by Commerzbank and JP Morgan.

Expected ratings are Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)