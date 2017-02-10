BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has set the yield for a seven-year euro benchmark bond at 5.75%, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 5.75% area.
Order books for the Reg S senior unsecured deal are in excess of €1.4bn.
Books go subject at 12.20pm UK time.
Natixis is acting as global co-ordinator, and is joined as bookrunners by Commerzbank and JP Morgan.
Expected ratings are Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.