* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has launched a €850m seven-year bond at a yield of 5.75%, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 5.75% area.
Order books for the Reg S deal are at €1.6bn pre-reconciliation.
Natixis is acting as global coordinator, with Commerzbank and JP Morgan joint bookrunners.
Expected ratings are Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.