LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia, through its central bank, has mandated Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis to arrange a dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to a lead.

Investor meetings will be in London on January 16 and 19, before moving to Los Angeles on January 20, New York on January 21 and 22 and Boston on the 23rd.

The roadshow for the 144A/Reg S deal will finish in Frankfurt and Munich on January 26.

Banque Centrale de Tunisie is rated Ba3 negative by Moody's, and BB- negative by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)