LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia, through its central bank, has launched a USD1bn 10-year bond at a yield of 5.875%, according to a lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts of 6% area, which were released on Monday.

Demand for the deal was in excess of USD2.75bn at 0900 GMT.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis are arranging the 144A/ Reg S deal.

The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner)