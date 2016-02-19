TUNIS Feb 19 Tunisia is preparing to issue
Euro-denominated bonds worth 750 million euros to 1 billion
euros ($833.48 million to $1 billion)within a few weeks, a
government official told Reuters on Friday.
"We will go to the international market in few weeks ... it
should be between mid-March and May 2016, for between 750
million euros and 1 billion euros," the official said.
Tunisia last went to the international market a year ago
when it issued a $1 billion bond.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey, Larry
King)