TUNIS Dec 11 Tunisia's government sees economic
growth accelerating to 3 percent in 2015 from an estimated 2.5
percent this year while the budget deficit is expected to
narrow, according to a budget bill passed by parliament on
Thursday.
The 29 billion dinar ($15.69 billion) budget is 6 percent
bigger than this year's. It forecasts a budget deficit of 5
percent of gross domestic product next year, less than the 5.8
percent estimated for this year.
Development spending will rise to 5.8 billion dinars ($3.14
billion) from 5.3 billion dinars ($2.87 billion)in 2014.
The government, which will be replaced early next year after
the north African country's first full parliamentary elections
in October, has said at least three more years of painful and
politically difficult reforms are needed to revive growth
following Tunisia's 2011 revolution.
These will include tax changes and subsidy cuts.
The main secular party Nidaa Tounes won the October election
with 86 of the parliament's 217 seats and will lead a new
government to be formed early next year. Islamist party
Ennahda took 69 seats and smaller parties the rest.
Tunisia agreed a two-year, $1.78 billion loan programme with
the International Monetary Fund in July 2013 under which it
must pursue economic reforms.
The country will remain heavily dependent on foreign
financing next year as it recovers from instability that
followed a 2011 revolt to oust autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.
According to the budget, Tunisia must raise 7.4 billion
dinars ($4 billion) of financing next year, of which 4.4 billion
dinars ($2.38 billion) will come from foreign sources.
Subsidies costs will be reduced by 16 percent to 3.7 billion
dinar ($2 billion) in 2015.
The budget does not outline any increase in public sector
wages, despite a threat by the powerful UGTT labour union to
launch strikes if pay rises were not included.
The need to push through economic reforms may yet force
Nidaa Tounes into coalition with Ennahda, which won elections to
a temporary national assembly in 2011 after Ben Ali's overthrow
in the first of the Arab Spring revolts.
After three years in government and a political crisis that
almost ended Tunisia's transition, Nidaa Tounes - a party led by
former Ben Ali officials - overtook its Islamist rival to emerge
as the country's leading political force.
($1 = 1.8481 Tunisian Dinars)
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Catherine Evans)