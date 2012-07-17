By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, July 17 Tunisia's constituent assembly is
expected to endorse on Tuesday a presidential decision to fire
the central bank governor and will likely name former minister
Chadli Ayari as his successor, political sources said.
President Moncef Marzouki's spokesman said last month that
Tunisia's central bank Governor Mustafa Kamal al-Nabli would be
sacked due to splits over economic policy. The decision,
however, requires the approval of the elected assembly.
The assembly is due to hold a session to discuss Nabli's
fate at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) and political sources said it was
likely to approve the decision and name Ayari as his successor.
Ayari, 75, was an economy minister under Tunisia's
independence leader and late President Habib Bourguiba.
He worked as an economist for international organisations
and is now an economic analyst.
The sources said Ayari was a consensus candidate who would
push ahead with the government's planned banking sector reforms
and speed up the repatriation of funds stashed abroad by Zine
al-Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthown last year in a popular
revolt that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
Tunisia, struggling to emerge from recession, has held a
steady course on inflation, interest and exchange rate, even in
the turmoil that followed last year's revolution.
But tensions emerged in recent months between the government
and the central bank over who has the last say in monetary
policy.
The central bank is meant to be independent, but Nabli has
accused the government of interfering in policy, dragging him
into politics and thereby undermining confidence in the North
African country's economy.
The country's growth has recovered this year, as have
tourist numbers but the economy remains reliant on crisis-hit
Europe for exports and remittances.
Tunisian debt insurance costs have risen by a quarter since
the start of 2012, hitting three-year highs on Monday in a
reflection of investor unease over political instability and
slow economic recovery.
As the dispute took on increasingly political overtones, the
three parties in the coalition government, led by the Islamist
Ennahda party, said in May they were discussing Nabli's removal.
An academic who used to be chief Middle East economist of
the World Bank, Nabli was appointed days after last year's
revolution sparked upheavals that swept away veteran leaders in
Egypt, Libya and Yemen.