TUNIS, Sept 26 Tunisia's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate at 4 percent this month and said a
standoff between the Islamist-led government and secular
opposition was threatening economic growth.
The murder of two senior opposition figures this year has
sparked Tunisia's worst political crisis since Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali was toppled as president more than two years ago.
Tunisia's ruling Islamists rejected on Monday a proposal
under which they would step down pending elections, a decision
likely to deepen confrontation with secular opponents demanding
their immediate resignation.
The central bank said political tensions had created a
"climate of uncertainty" that was handicapping efforts to boost
investment and create new jobs.
"After analyzing all of developments, the Bank decided to
maintain the same rate..." it said in statement.
The central bank raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4
percent in March this year, its second rate hike in seven
months, to fight rising inflation.
The central bank said foreign currency reserves on Sept. 25
totalled 11.291 billion dinars, the equivalent of 103 days of
imports. The figure was up from 9.983 billion dinars at the same
point last year.
Tunisia's Islamist-led government plans austerity measures
including reducing public spending and a freeze on public salary
increases to narrow a budget deficit expected to reach 7.4
percent this year, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Tunisia, whose 2011 uprising was the first of a series
across the Arab world, has been in turmoil since July,
threatening a democratic transition once seen as the most
promising in a troubled region.