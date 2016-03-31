(Adds details)
TUNIS, March 31 Tunisia's central bank said on
Thursday tourism revenue in first two months in 2016 fell by 54
percent to 182 million dinars ($90.21 million) compared with the
same period of 2015.
The decline follows two major attacks by Islamist milinats
last year that targeted the industry and killed dozens of
foreigners.
The tourism revenue in 2015 as a whole fell by 35 percent to
2.35 billion dinar ($1.15 billion)
Tunisia, for which foreign tourism is an important
contributor to gross domestic product, has been under a state of
emergency since last year's attacks claimed by Islamic state.
Tourism industry accounts for some 7 percent of Tunisia's
GDP.
Thirty-eight people were killed by a gunman at a hotel in
Sousse on the Mediterranean coast in June, three months after 21
tourists were killed by gunmen attacking the Bardo National
Museum in the capital Tunis.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)