TUNIS At least one Tunisian policeman and two suspected Islamist militants were killed in clashes during a police operation on the outskirts of Tunis, an interior ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Since last year, Tunisian armed forces have cracked down on members of the hardline Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, which Washington has listed as a terrorist organisation.

